Mets' first goal: a healthy start
In this Oct. 15, 2015, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, in Los Angeles. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC