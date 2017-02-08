Los Angeles Dodgers Owners Want to Sell Part of the Team
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate during game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, 2016 in Los Angeles. The market for sports teams is hotter than ever, and the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided the time is right to sell a minority stake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC