Los Angeles Dodgers: One Foot in Today, One in Tomorrow

Many teams have gone into win-now mode or into rebuild/tanking mode, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to be successful in both MLB and building a loaded farm system. Dodgers fans may not find their team-building perfect - or even adequate - but both PECOTA and Steamer projection systems agree on one thing to open 2017: The Dodgers are projected to have the best team in baseball in 2017, even better than the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

