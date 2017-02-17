Longoria optimistic Rays can be bette...

Longoria optimistic Rays can be better in 2017

27 min ago

Evan Longoria is sporting a new look in spring training and feeling better about what the Tampa Bay Rays have done in hopes of giving themselves a better chance to win. The 31-year-old third baseman still isn't a fan of last month's trade that sent second baseman and close friend Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pitching prospect; however, the three-time All-Star isn't letting his personal displeasure cloud his overall view of efforts to improve the Rays' roster.

