LaMelo Ball's 92-point game gets everyone's attention, including members of the Rams and Dodgers

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Chino Hills LaMelo Ball cheers for the Huskies during a game against Damien on Jan. 10. The Ball brothers of Chino Hills have been well known for a while, and now the youngest has made a name for himself. Everyone took notice of LaMelo Ball on Tuesday night after he scored 92 points during a 146-123 victory over Los Osos .

