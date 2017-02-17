Kershaw gets 7th straight Opening Day nod for Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw was named the Dodgers Opening Day starter by manager Dave Roberts on Saturday, tying Kershaw with Don Drysdale and Don Sutton for the Los Angeles record with seven. Kershaw, who is healthy after missing 2 1/2 months last year with a herniated disk, will start April 3 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.
