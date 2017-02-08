Kazmir, Ethier look to bounce back in 2017
Scott Kazmir and Andre Ethier proved doubters wrong before, and they are positioned to be potential surprises for the Dodgers heading into the 2017 season. Kazmir, signed a year ago to a three-year, $48 million contract, went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA but made only one start after Aug. 22 because of thoracic inflammation.
