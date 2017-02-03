Indians, Red Sox and closers emerge as biggest hot stove winners
Mark Melancon of the Washington Nationals works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game five of the National League division series at on Oct. 13, 2016 in Washington, D.C. The 2016-17 hot stove season didn't dramatically alter baseball's competitive landscape. The best teams stayed strong, or, in the case of the Cleveland Indians, got even stronger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC