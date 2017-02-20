Hyun-jin Ryu inches closer to game action, while Dodgers are cautious with Trayce Thompson

On the eve of the Dodgers opening Cactus League play, here are some notes from Friday at Camelback Ranch, involving the status of various players and their relative game readiness. Hyun-jin Ryu threw 33 pitches in two simulated innings against Dodgers hitters - including Yasiel Puig, Andre Ethier, Brett Eibner, Darnell Sweeney and O`Koyea Dickson - as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery in September.

