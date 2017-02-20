Hyun-jin Ryu inches closer to game action, while Dodgers are cautious with Trayce Thompson
On the eve of the Dodgers opening Cactus League play, here are some notes from Friday at Camelback Ranch, involving the status of various players and their relative game readiness. Hyun-jin Ryu threw 33 pitches in two simulated innings against Dodgers hitters - including Yasiel Puig, Andre Ethier, Brett Eibner, Darnell Sweeney and O`Koyea Dickson - as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|20 hr
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC