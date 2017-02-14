Hershiser to assume role as spring in...

Hershiser to assume role as spring instructor

14 hrs ago

Greg Maddux gave up his spring role as a pitching instructor, but the Dodgers have brought in Orel Hershiser to take his place. Maddux was hired a year ago as a special assistant, primarily for Spring Training, but last summer he became a volunteer pitching coach at UNLV, where his son, Chase, is a sophomore pitcher.

