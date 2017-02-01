Hector Santiago is not to be trusted

Hector Santiago is not to be trusted

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

Unless something surprising happens in the next two months, the Minnesota Twins' biggest off-season story of 2017 will be a trade between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Or the Twins acquiring a catcher who was worth 0.9 Wins Above Replacement last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC