Harper won't elaborate on 'exactly why' 2016 was down year
In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper during his at-bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series at Nationals Park in Washington. less FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper during his at-bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series at ... more FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after being tagged out at home in the fifth inning during Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Nationals Park in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC