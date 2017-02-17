Harper won't elaborate on 'exactly why' 2016 was down year

In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper during his at-bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series at Nationals Park in Washington. less FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper during his at-bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series at ... more FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after being tagged out at home in the fifth inning during Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Nationals Park in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.