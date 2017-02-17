Gagne pondering comeback at age 41

Gagne pondering comeback at age 41

13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Former Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagne is serving as a guest pitching instructor for the Dodgers this week, but he's also been on the mound with a comeback under consideration. Gagne, 41, will pitch for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic this month after serving as the pitching coach for France in 2013.

