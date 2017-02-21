Final: Dodgers prospects provide power in 10-8 victory over Brewers
THE GAME: Top prospects Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo hit solo home runs in the eighth inning to orovide the winning runs as the Dodgers took a 10-8 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale Sunday afternoon. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Rich Hill faced six batters in two hitless innings.
