Final: Dodgers prospects provide power in 10-8 victory over Brewers

THE GAME: Top prospects Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo hit solo home runs in the eighth inning to orovide the winning runs as the Dodgers took a 10-8 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale Sunday afternoon. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Rich Hill faced six batters in two hitless innings.

