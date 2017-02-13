Facing antitrust suit, DirecTV to arg...

Facing antitrust suit, DirecTV to argue tactics over Dodgers channel

Heading toward a trial in a Justice Department suit charging it with ringleading a conspiracy over the Los Angeles Dodgers' TV channel, DirecTV will say it refused strong bidding for the channel since it had been "burned" by overpaying for Lakers games before. The DOJ says the company colluded with Los Angeles-area distributors on bidding for the channel -- SportsNet LA -- in order to get an advantage over Time Warner Cable ) in negotiations.

