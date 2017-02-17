Ex-Dodgers in other spring training camps as non-roster invitees
Now that spring training camps are in full swing throughout baseball, it's time to take a look around to see which former Dodgers found new homes elsewhere as non-roster invitees. This year's list is headlined by Hong-Chih Kuo, who signed a minor league deal with the Padres, reuniting with former Dodgers executive Logan White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC