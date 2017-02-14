Dodgers spring training preview: Fami...

Dodgers spring training preview: Familiar faces, same lofty goals

Read more: The Orange County Register

The Dodgers spent more money this offseason - approximately $200 million in contracts given to free agents - than any team in baseball. But nearly all of that money was spent to keep last year's team, including third baseman Justin Turner, together.

