Dodgers spring training battles: The bullpen
Though there is still plenty of time for the roster to be changed, let's take our first look at some potential Dodgers position battles heading into spring training. First up is the bullpen, which was a real strength for the club in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC