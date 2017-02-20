Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
There are 2 comments on the Examiner.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez. In it, Examiner.com reports that:
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez from the Seattle Mariners to a one year contract worth $2.6 million.
#1 1 hr ago
If you can keep him healthy, you have a real steal here.
United States
#2 1 hr ago
Outfielder phartc
