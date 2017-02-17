Dodgers reportedly near trade of Nuno to O's
The Dodgers on Sunday traded of left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno to Baltimore for right-handed Minor League pitcher Ryan Moseley, a transaction that would open a roster spot for the anticipated signing of free-agent outfielder Franklin Gutierrez . Moseley, 22, had a 3.20 ERA in 12 relief appearances at Class A after being taken in the eighth round by the Orioles last summer out of Texas Tech.
