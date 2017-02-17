Dodgers reportedly near trade of Nuno...

Dodgers reportedly near trade of Nuno to O's

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

The Dodgers on Sunday traded of left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno to Baltimore for right-handed Minor League pitcher Ryan Moseley, a transaction that would open a roster spot for the anticipated signing of free-agent outfielder Franklin Gutierrez . Moseley, 22, had a 3.20 ERA in 12 relief appearances at Class A after being taken in the eighth round by the Orioles last summer out of Texas Tech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC