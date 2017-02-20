Dodgers pitchers Scott Kazmir, Hyun-J...

Dodgers pitchers Scott Kazmir, Hyun-Jin Ryu making progress in rotation competition

Dodgers left-hander Scott Kazmir throws a pitch during spring training on Feb. 14 in Glendale, Ariz. After watching sessions of live batting practice from Dodgers pitchers Scott Kazmir and Hyun-Jin Ryu , pitching coach Rick Honeycutt pronounced himself pleased with the progress of both men, each of whom is competing for a spot in the starting rotation.

