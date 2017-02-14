Dodgers pitchers healthy to start 2017
Not only is Clayton Kershaw healthy, nearly all of the recovering Dodgers pitchers reporting to Spring Training on Wednesday are healed and ready to go, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said. "I've been in touch with Clayton and all of them, they all seem to be doing great," said Honeycutt, who had to navigate through 21 placements of pitchers on the disabled list last year involving 17 players.
