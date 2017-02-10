Dodgers, outfielder Franklin Gutierre...

Dodgers, outfielder Franklin Gutierrez reportedly agree on deal

Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> Thirteen years after ranking as one of the top prospects in their farm system, outfielder Franklin Gutierrez is coming back to the Dodgers. Gutierrez has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract that will pay him $2.6 million with incentives that could drive his salary to $3 million.

Chicago, IL

