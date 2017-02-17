Dodgers notes: Adrian Gonzalez, Austin Barnes, Jose Miguel Fernandez, rotation plans
Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is not expected to swing a bat for the next two weeks, dealing with tendinitis in his right elbow. Ken Gurnick of MLB.com has more : "It's tennis elbow from just working out, too much hitting and boxing," said Gonzalez.
