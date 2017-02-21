Dodgers hope for rebound from a healt...

Dodgers hope for rebound from a healthy Andre Ethier

Andre Ethier and Chase Utley will make their 2017 spring training debuts on Sunday afternoon as the Dodgers play their first road game of the spring, traveling to the Phoenix neighborhood known as Maryvale to play the Brewers. Ethier starts in left field for the Dodgers, and bats leadoff, a position in the batting order he occupied for the bulk of last spring before fouling a ball off his leg.

