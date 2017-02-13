Dodgers head to camp with clear goal in mind
The Dodgers re-signed free agents Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner , Rich Hill and Chase Utley . They traded for right-handed-hitting second baseman Logan Forsythe to bat leadoff, signed right-handed-hitting outfielder Franklin Gutierrez to balance the bench and former Giant Sergio Romo as the setup man.
