Dodgers' Gonzalez takes hitting break to heal tennis elbow
Adrian Gonzalez is taking a two-week break from hitting to heal tendinitis in the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman's right elbow. Gonzalez still hopes to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic next month, he said Friday after reporting to camp.
