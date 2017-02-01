Dodgers Foundation gives back to community
Those programs benefit underserved youth in the Southland in the areas of education, literacy, sports and recreation and health and wellness. Among the nonprofits receiving donations last year for education and literacy were the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which provides college scholarships; the Mayor's Fund, which allows 32 parks to stay open at night during the summer; Minds Matter of Los Angeles, which provides intensive college prep for students from low-income families; and Library Foundation of Los Angeles, which provides a summer reading series led by Dodgers players, coaches and alumni.
