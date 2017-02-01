Dodgers Foundation gives back to comm...

Dodgers Foundation gives back to community

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Those programs benefit underserved youth in the Southland in the areas of education, literacy, sports and recreation and health and wellness. Among the nonprofits receiving donations last year for education and literacy were the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which provides college scholarships; the Mayor's Fund, which allows 32 parks to stay open at night during the summer; Minds Matter of Los Angeles, which provides intensive college prep for students from low-income families; and Library Foundation of Los Angeles, which provides a summer reading series led by Dodgers players, coaches and alumni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC