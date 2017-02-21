Dodgers at forefront of Black History...

Dodgers at forefront of Black History Month

As Major League Baseball recognizes Black History Month, the Dodgers remain as much a shining example of the impact of African-Americans today as they were when Jackie Robinson first wore Dodger Blue in Branch Rickey's historic "Noble Experiment." The Dodgers have an African-American co-owner in Magic Johnson.

