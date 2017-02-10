Dodgers announce spring radio broadcasts

The Dodgers will broadcast 16 Spring Training games in English and eight in Spanish on their radio network, the club announced Friday. AM 570 LA Sports will handle 13 games from Arizona and the three Freeway Series games against the Angels, with Charley Steiner and Rick Monday joined occasionally by Ned Colletti and Jerry Hairston Jr. KTNQ 1020 AM will broadcast seven games from Arizona and the final Freeway Series game at Dodger Stadium, with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin and his son, Jorge Jarrin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.