Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 7, Willie Calhoun
One full season into Willie Calhoun's professional career and we still don't have a great grasp on his ultimate future at the major league level. Calhoun entered 2016 with the reputation for plus offensive skills and negative defensive skills, and he starts 2017 with the exact same questions.
