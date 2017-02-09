Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 6, Brock Stewart

The storyline from 2016 that almost no one could have predicted was Brock Stewart jumping three levels and several highly touted prospects to take a few turns in the Los Angeles rotation in the season's second half. Hardly a circumstantial call-up, Stewart moved from arm strength intrigue to bona fide prospect, and 2017 could be the year he cements himself in the Dodgers starting staff.

