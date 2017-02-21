Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 4, Walker Buehler

For Walker Buehler, the biggest story in 2016 was getting back on the mound after Tommy John surgery wiped out his first season with the Dodgers. While recovery from the procedure is not a certainty, Buehler's lofty status near the top of the prospect list was retained by showing the plus stuff that had him in consideration for the top of the 2015 MLB Draft heading into his junior year.

