Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 3, Yadier Alvarez
The crown jewel of the Dodgers' 2015 international class, Yadier Alvarez made his long-anticipated professional debut in 2016 and looked to meet everyone's lofty expectations. Long known for his considerable arm strength but also his limited exposure to game action, Alvarez showed more polish than expected in mowing down hitters at the Low-A level.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Fri
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
