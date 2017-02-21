Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 3, Ya...

Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 3, Yadier Alvarez

The crown jewel of the Dodgers' 2015 international class, Yadier Alvarez made his long-anticipated professional debut in 2016 and looked to meet everyone's lofty expectations. Long known for his considerable arm strength but also his limited exposure to game action, Alvarez showed more polish than expected in mowing down hitters at the Low-A level.

