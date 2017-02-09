Dodgers 2017 spring training broadcast schedule
SportsNet LA will televise 16 Dodgers spring training games in 2017, including 13 games from Arizona and all three Freeway Series games, the network announced today. In addition, ESPN will televise the Dodgers' spring training game on Thursday, March 23 at the Rangers in Surprise, Ariz.
