Deep Dodgers favorites to capture NL West

When last season ended and the Los Angeles Dodgers had some time to sort through the whole thing, this is what they decided: They had a good thing going. "I've been around a lot of really good teams, and you get to the end of the year and look back and critically assess it as you look ahead, and feel you need to make some changes," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.