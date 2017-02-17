Darin Ruf heads to Korea, Dodgers off...

Darin Ruf heads to Korea, Dodgers officially sign Jose Miguel Fernandez

12 hrs ago

Outfielder Darin Ruf has signed with the Samsung Lions of the Korean baseball league reportedly for $1.1 million. Ruf was acquired by the Dodgers from the Philadelphia Phillies along with minor-leaguer Darnell Sweeney in a November trade that sent Howie Kendrick to Philadelphia.

