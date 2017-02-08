Brian Wilson eyeing MLB return as knu...

Brian Wilson eyeing MLB return as knuckleballer

11 hrs ago

Yes that Brian Wilson, now 34 years old, beardless and having just gone a month eating nothing but guacamole, which probably isn't quite as great as it sounds. On a muddy mound at USC on Wednesday morning, wearing high-top spikes and a Hawaii-themed cap, Wilson threw a 30-minute bullpen session.

