Adrian Gonzalez might not play for Dodgers before World Baseball Classic
Adrian Gonzalez is getting closer to swinging a bat, but it seems unlikely he will play in any spring games for the Dodgers before heading off to play for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Gonzalez has been sidelined in camp with right elbow tendinitis, or tennis elbow, and was prevented from swinging as a precaution.
