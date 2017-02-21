6 Saturday Dodgers games to be televised by Fox or Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports announced its national baseball broadcast schedule for the 2017 season on Tuesday, and six Dodgers Saturday games are slated to be carried by either Fox or Fox Sports 1. The Dodgers will be on Fox three times this season - May 27 against the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, July 8 at home against the Royals, and Sept. 16 against the Nationals in Washington.
