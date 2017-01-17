Yadier Alvarez ranks first among Baseball Prospectus 2017 top Dodgers prospects

Baseball Prospectus revealed their top 10 Dodgers prospects on Wednesday , with familiar faces Yadier Alvarez, Cody Bellinger, and Jose De Leon at the top of the list. The right-hander struck out 81 with a 2.12 ERA in 59 innings between rookie-level Arizona and Class-A Great Lakes in 2016 in his pro debut and doesn't turn 21 until March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.