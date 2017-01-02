White Sox: Why a Reunion With Trayce ...

White Sox: Why a Reunion With Trayce Thompson Makes Sense

The White Sox don't have a future right fielder, while Trayce Thompson doesn't have much of a future as a Dodgers right fielder, making a reunion much needed . In the 2015 season in which Trayce Thompson debuted in for the Chicago White Sox , he quickly became a fan favorite.

