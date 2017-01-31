What the Rays Should do to Complete their Opening Day Roster

With Logan Forsythe, having been dealt to the Dodgers for a talented pitching prospect in Jose De Leon; and earlier today, the Rays signed OF Colby Rasmus to a 1-year $5 million-dollar deal with incentives. The Rays are looking to contend again in a season where they came off their 2016 campaign with a 68-94 record.

