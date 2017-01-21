Washington Nationals: Wilmer Difo A Trade Target For Dodgers?
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network wrote Thursday that Washington Nationals infielder Wilmer Difo could be a trade target for the Dodgers Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been trying to find a second baseman and have been linked to Twins second baseman Brian Dozier in trade rumors. With the Dozier talks stalling, could the Washington Nationals help the Dodgers? Thursday night, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network wrote that Wilmer Difo could be a fit for Los Angeles.
