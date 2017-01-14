Washington Nationals: Shawn Kelley Likely Internal Closer
As the 2017 season edges closer, the Washington Nationals look to Shawn Kelley as their first choice at closer if they stay in-house. As they wait to see if Greg Holland backs off his demand for an opt-out after his first year, time is running short and Kelley is best suited for the job.
