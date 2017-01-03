Top FA remaining? Try Luis Valbuena
While bigger names such as Jose Bautista , Mark Trumbo , Matt Wieters and Mike Napoli also are available in the early days of 2017, it's actually corner infielder Luis Valbuena who rates as the best, based on a Valbuena has kept a low profile over nine seasons in the big leagues, including recent stints with the Cubs and Astros . He has never made an All-Star team or led the league in a notable statistical category, and in fact has logged 500 or more plate appearances in a season only once .
