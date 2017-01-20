Though unlikely to move, Braun a fit ...

Though unlikely to move, Braun a fit with Dodgers

2 hrs ago

By the terms of Braun's no-trade protection, the Brewers can move him to only six teams without his approval: the Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Padres, D-backs and Marlins, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Based on need and payroll, the Dodgers and Giants are the most plausible fits among those six clubs.

