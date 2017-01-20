Though unlikely to move, Braun a fit with Dodgers
By the terms of Braun's no-trade protection, the Brewers can move him to only six teams without his approval: the Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Padres, D-backs and Marlins, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Based on need and payroll, the Dodgers and Giants are the most plausible fits among those six clubs.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
