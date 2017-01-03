Texas Rangers rumors: Chase Utley a possible Rangers target?
Texas Rangers rumors: Chase Utley, who spent the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is still a free agent, and T.R. Sullivan mentions him as a possible fit for the Rangers in 2017 . Sullivan praises Utley as a "veteran leader who would fit in well in the clubhouse," and notes Utley could play first, second or third base.
