Texas Rangers rumors: Chase Utley a possible Rangers target?

Texas Rangers rumors: Chase Utley, who spent the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is still a free agent, and T.R. Sullivan mentions him as a possible fit for the Rangers in 2017 . Sullivan praises Utley as a "veteran leader who would fit in well in the clubhouse," and notes Utley could play first, second or third base.

