Team Canada adds Dempster, Gagne

Former Major League pitchers Eric Gagne and Ryan Dempster are planning to play for Team Canada in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, according a report Saturday from Sportsnet. Gagne and Dempster will each make his first appearance as a player in the World Baseball Classic, joining a pitching staff that includes John Axford , Scott Diamond , Adam Loewen and Nick Pivetta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.