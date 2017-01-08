San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine:...

San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Justin Ruggiano

The latest chapter in Justin Ruggiano 's wild ride of a career brings him back to the West Coast after signing a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants. Ruggiano hasn't stuck around with any given team for too long in the past six years, but as a journeyman looking for a home, he may have signed with the right team at the right time.

Chicago, IL

